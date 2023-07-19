Sadly, there has been no shortage of restaurant closings to talk about lately.

Even as we're in the middle of the busy tourist season here in New Jersey, many restaurants are fighting an uphill battle.

Over the past two or three months, these restaurants have closed for good, many after decades of serving delicious food.

While some were a part of a big chain, many of them were mom-and-pop eateries and their decision to close, as you'll see below, was quite painful.

Bertucci's

The last location of Bertucci's Italian Restaurant in New Jersey closed just a few weeks ago.

Bertucci's in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That restaurant, on Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel, seemed to defy the odds as many other Bertucci's around the region closed as the company sought bankruptcy protection.

While none remain open in the Garden State, you can find a few Bertucci's in the region. Two are in the suburbs of Philadelphia -- Springfield and Huntington Valley, PA -- and there's another in Newark, DE. A handful more can be found in the Baltimore-Washington area and in Connecticut.

Empire Diner, Parsippany

The Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany closed at the beginning of the month.

Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Reports say the diner was doing well until COVID struck. From then, they cut their menu and operating hours.

The property was sold for $3 million back in February to Shree Estates LLC, which has bought other properties in the area.

The Tortilla Press, Collingswood

The Tortilla Press in downtown Collingswood, Camden County, closed its doors for good in June.

The Tortilla Press in Collingswood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Husband-and-wife team Lydia Cipriani and Mark Smith opened the restaurant in the summer of 2002.

“It was a great ride for as long as it lasted,” Cipriani said to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Their other restaurant, Tortilla Press Cantina in Merchantville, remains open.

Iberia Tavern and Restaurant, Newark

In early June, the owners of Iberia Tavern and Restaurant on Ferry St. in Newark took to Facebook to announce they would be closing for good.

It is with the most heavy heart that we announce the closing of Iberia Restaurant. We can not thank you enough for all the love and support you showed us during our 49 years in businesses.

Iberia in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps

After opening decades ago, Iberia Tavern quickly became known for its Portuguese and Spanish cuisine, served in giant portions.

Angeloni’s II Restaurant & Lounge, Atlantic City

After 42 years of owning and operating one of the most popular Atlantic City restaurants, owner Alan Angeloni officially called it quits on April 30th.

It is in the hardest thing that I've ever had to deal with … saying goodbye to customers who are now friends for all of these years and I’d also like to say that it is bitter sweet and I love everyone of my customers and my employees.

Angeloni's II was at Georgia and Arctic Avenues in the World's Play Ground.

Park Place Kosher, Highland Park

As the calendar flipped from May to June, the owners of Park Place Kosher in Highland Park, Middlesex County, took to Facebook to announce they were shutting down.

We are now able to officially let everyone know that after 16 amazing years of serving the communities in our area, we will be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday night, June 4th.

Park Place Kosher in Highland Park NJ - Photo: Google Maps

This restaurant, which had been open for 16 years, had a little bit of everything on its menu -- steaks, burgers, pastrami, kabobs, Philly cheesesteaks, and more.

Ray's Roadside Kitchen, Cream Ridge

Ray's Roadside Kitchen on Route 539 in Cream Ridge, which just opened last September, closed right after Memorial Day.

Thank you to our great customers. It has been our pleasure to serve you, unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances we are now permanently closed.

Ray's Roadside Kitchen in Cream Ridge NJ - Photo: Google Maps

No other information was provided.

Sipos Bakery, Perth Amboy

Also at the end of May, Sipos Bakery in Perth Amboy announced they were closing after half a century.

Many of you have heard by now, and unfortunately the rumor is true. We are very sad to announce that Sipos’ Bakery will be closing its doors for the last time on June 4th, 2023. We are very thankful to all of our loyal customers for the continuous patronage and support over the decades.

Sipos Bakery in Perth Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps

This family-owned bakery was a landmark in their community.

Sneddon's Luncheonette, Lambertville

Sneddon's Luncheonette in downtown Lambertville closed in the middle of June.

We will miss the smiles and the laughs, and the customers who have become our friends. We can’t begin to thank you enough for supporting our business through floods, hurricanes, blizzards, power outages and of course, a global pandemic.

Sneddon's Luncheonette in Lambertville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Sneddon's had a perfect location right on Bridge Street in downtown Lambertville, right across the river from New Hope, PA.

A&S Salumeria, Millstone Township

After two generations in business, A&S Salumeria, an iconic Italian market and butcher shop in Monmouth County, also closed in May.

After 45 years in the business (21 of them in Millstone Township), I've decided to put down the knives and hang up the apron. What a ride it has been. I've met thousands of beautiful people along the way. Many of my customers and employees have become more than acquaintances but lifelong friends that mean the world to me.

A&S Salumeria on Route 33 in Millstone Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The owner decided to retire due to health issues.

A&S was where you talked about, "different types of prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, how to make that prime rib roast, or talking about the old neighborhoods that we grew up in."

D's Soul Full Cafe, Hoboken

As May started, D's Soul Full Cafe in Hoboken closed its doors for good.

D's Soul Full Cafe in Hoboken NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

D’s, which opened in 2006, served comfort food with a twist, featuring unique breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, soups, and beyond.

Kimchi Smoke, Westwood

Pitmaster and owner of Kimchi Smoke in Bergen County, Robert Austin Cho, shared the news that one

We thank everyone who has visited us, supported us, dined in, took out, bought merchandise and sauce, ordered catering, wrote reviews, shared photos, posted photos, wrote blogs, articles, interviews, voted for us...

The Southern-style Korean barbecue restaurant originally opened in Bergenfield in 2016 but it quickly outgrew the space. That's when it moved to Westwood. A second location in Ridgewood, just six miles away, opened last year.

Kimchi Smoke in Westwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That second location remains open.