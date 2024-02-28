Iconic Ventnor, NJ Sub Shop Overcomes Adversity – Reopening Soon

This mainstay, located in Ventnor, New Jersey was damaged by fire on June 18, 2022.

They promised at the time that they would return. Promises made are about to become promises kept.

Sack O'Subs Absecon has confirmed the great news that Sack O’Subs Ventnor will be reopening on Friday, March 1, 2024.

This is the message that Sack O’Subs Absecon shared on their Facebook page:

WE HAVE THE ANNOUNCEMENT YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR... OUR VENTNOR STORE WILL BE REOPENING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 1ST @ 10AM LOCATED AT 5223 VENTNOR AVE. SEE YOU THERE!

Sack O’Subs Ventnor will be opening at 5223 Ventnor Avenue In Ventnor, New Jersey … the former home of Mr. Gordo's Taqueria. The original Sack O'Subs was located next door at 5217 Ventnor Avenue.

Sack O’Subs has been operating in Ventnor since 1969 and the Sacko Family has been making submarine style sandwiches since 1947, at the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Back in September, 2023, Sack O’Subs Ventnor pledged that they would rebuild and return to Ventnor, saying at the time:

After over a year, we finally have the long awaited announcement. We have read and heard all the rumors, and we are happy to finally be able to set the record straight. Our Ventnor store will be reopening in the next few months. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm a date at the moment because there is still more work to do. But what we can confirm is the location. Our Ventnor store will be located at 5223 Ventnor Avenue. Thank you all for your patience. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (Sack O' Subs Absecon) and Instagram (sackosubsabsecon) for upcoming Ventnor announcements and opening dates!

Anthony Sacco is the owner and operator of the Ventnor store.

He is the grandson of the original owner, the legendary Fuzzy Sacco … he is the son of Al Sacco, an Ocean City business owner.

Anthony Sacko managed the Absecon location since 2014.

Anthony Sacco purchased the Ventnor store from the Fred Spitalnick in 2022, right before the fire destroyed the store.

Sack O’Subs has had successful store locations in Ventnor, Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City and Ocean City.

The reopening of Sack O’Subs is great news for Ventnor City and the entire Atlantic City area.

SOURCE : Sack O’Subs Absecon.

Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="63105471e0a366165e68b5c"]