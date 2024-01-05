A Bulgarian national was arrested for allegedly assaulting a DHS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer just before New Year's Eve.

Federal authorities say 40-year-old Vasil Petrov is facing one count of assaulting a federal officer.

On December 27th, Petrov was in the custody of federal officers at an ICE facility in Elizabeth pending removal from the United States.

While being processed for removal, Petrov, without provocation, struck the victim deportation officer in the chin with a closed fist. As a result of Petrov’s assault, the victim deportation officer sustained bodily injury, including a laceration on his chin.

If convicted, Petrov faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Petrov appeared in Newark federal court on Thursday and was ordered detained.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

