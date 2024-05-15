Human remains that were found in Galloway Township nearly three years ago have just been identified as those of a missing man from New York.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says the remains were found on the morning of June 7th, 2021, in the area of 187 South Pomona Road.

According to authorities, Kevin Morris was 32 years old when he was reported missing from Staten Island, NY, in October 2011.

Just last year, authorities asked the public to take a fresh look at the case and they described what was found as those of a man who was 5' 5" to 5' 11" tall, approximately 40 to 60 years of age. The man was found with a metallic ring and a single stud earring, as shown below.

Jewelry found with the remains of a man in Galloway Township NJ in June 2021 - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Jewelry found with the remains of a man in Galloway Township NJ in June 2021 - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by the ACPO's Major Crimes Unit, New Jersey State Police, and the Galloway Township Police Department.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call (609) 909-7800 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234.

