Great Photos Of Meals At Atlantic City, NJ Area Restaurants

Chefs who train in Atlantic City, New Jersey can work anywhere in the world.

With the grip of our listeners, readers, friends and family foodies, we have been able to assemble a photo gallery of great meals that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey area has some of the finest restaurants anywhere in America … both casino and non-casino restaurants.

In the photo gallery below, you will see a very nice variety of casino, non-casino and homemade offerings.

A bonus photo gallery follows that features amazing favorite winter comfort foods.

A number of years ago, I started the practice of taking a photo of every meal that I have when we dine outside of our home.

We are are family of “foodies.” I love to share the photos that I take with my wife and children.

When we find a new food item or a new restaurant, we share it with one another.

We have included a photo (see below) from Alan Angeloni, 42-year owner of Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Alan and family have been in the restaurant business for more than 60 years and Alan has been at his current location in Atlantic City for almost 40 years.

The wonderful menu item in this photo is Alan’s famous interpretation of Braciole. His unique version has earned him the reputation for the finest in Atlantic City.

The owners of Tony’s Baltimore Grill have purchased Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge. They have completely gutted the iconic restaurant and they plan to re-open it on a date to be announced in 2024.

Our photo gallery includes a variety of:

Seafood

Chicken Parmigiana

Veal Chops

Braciole

Salad

Sandwich

Pizza

Sushi

Soup

The sandwich pictured below is so tall that it would make the fictional television character, “Dagwood Bumstead” blush.

This amazing sandwich was submitted by Steve Marchel, owner of The Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor, New Jersey.

The sandwich is an homage to the famous “Lou’s Restaurant,” which successfully operated for many decades in Ventnor.

Now, please enjoy below, our two photo galleries of great food items in the Atlantic City area and another with favorite winter comfort food submitted by our readers an on-air listeners, family members and friends.

