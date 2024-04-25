Great New Philly Restaurant Is Opening In Wildwood, New Jersey

A great Philadelphia tradition has arrived to Wildwood, New Jersey.

We first learned about this through Commander Bill Butler … who learned about it from Wildwood 365 Community on Facebook.

Wildwood 365 Community is a juggernaut, with 74,300 members.

They have confirmed that Steve's Prince of Steaks hosted its grand opening in Wildwood on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Steve’s Prince of Steaks has been a Philadelphia institution for more than 40 years.

The window-service eatery will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wildwood 365 has previously confirmed that the hours of operation will be extended as the summer season nears.

This is Steve’s Prince of Steaks first expansion into New Jersey.

The restaurant is located at 2701 New Jersey Avenue, which was the former home of Classic Sandwiches.

The establishment has threaded the needle screamed true to their design philosophy … while also honoring Wildwoods’ doo woo theme.

Steve’s now has four locations.

In short, here’s how Steve’s describes it:

Steve's Prince of Steaks was founded by Steven Iliescu in 1980, at the corner of Bustleton Avenue & St. Vincent Street, near Cottman Avenue. Its signature cheesesteaks are made with "thinly sliced, sauteed rib-eye beef and melted cheese (generally American, as opposed to provolone) on a long, crusty roll.

The Steve’s menu includes:

sandwiches, burgers, french fries and side dishes.

A number of Philadelphia restaurants have taken note of Wildwood and moved-in:

Steak 'Em Up in 2019

Antney's Grub in 2020

Barry's Buns in 2021

Santucci's Original Square Pizza in 2022.

Bon appétit.

SOURCES: Wildwood 365 Community and Commander Bill Butler.

