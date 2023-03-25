Look inside this astonishing NJ mansion on the beach

According to the listing for this home on Long Beach Island, it's "[the] most talked about custom-built oceanfront estate."

This massive beachfront work of art is located in Loveladies which is only 152 feet from the ocean and has had only one owner.

When I say massive, I'm not kidding. This mansion is over 9,000 square feet and sits on two acres of land. That much property is rare along the coast.

The main house, swimming pool, pool house and pool cabana all sit on one lot.

The other three lots feature a perennial garden, a hedge maze, a Monarch Butterfly habitat, and a koi pond with three waterfalls, a gazebo, and a walking path.

You read correctly. A Monarch Butterfly habitat.

The main house has seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms with ocean views all over.

The amenities are amazingly over-the-top.

media room

ice cream parlor

coffee bar

home office

living room with a wood-burning fireplace

dining room

fully equipped kitchen with two dishwashers, double ovens, a warming oven, three sinks, and a double refrigerator

walk-in pantry

sitting room

elevator

gym

sauna

gas fireplace in the master bedroom

game room

freshwater swimming pool with an ionization system and two hot tubs

pool cabana with a full kitchen

pool house

four-car garage

67 Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township had a $13.9 million price tag. It is currently off the market.

The estimated monthly cost of this compound is over $87,000.

With a price tag like this, it's hard to believe that this would just be someone's summer home, but you never know.

After taking a tour I can tell you that you will want to stay all year round and likely never leave.

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast