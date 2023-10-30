Great Atlantic City, NJ Area Stores That Are Now Gone

There were so many great Atlantic City, New Jersey area stores that are now gone … yet, we have so many unforgettable memories about them.

This is only a partial list of these truly iconic stores:

Woolworth’s on Ocean Avenue and The Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The corner of South Carolina & Atlantic Avenue’s has been the home of so many memorable establishments … formerly M. E. Blatt...then Schellenberger’s-Blatt then, finally Lit Brother’s. Now, it’s called The Citi Center Building, where government offices such as the Atlantic City Board of Education operate.

Two Guys, formerly located on Albany Avenue, in West Atlantic City … now it is the Atlantic City Police Tow Lot.

J. M. Fields, located on Wellington Avenue, Ventnor Heights, which later became Bradlees and now it is part of another big name operator, Pathmark.

Steinbach (Shore Mall, Cardiff, Egg Harbor Township. It was followed by additional iterations, Dry Goods and then Value City. Sadly, it is now an empty parking lot.

Garwood Mills, located in the beautiful Inlet section of Atlantic City.

Sears. Remember when The Shore Mall was called Sears Town Mall.

J.C. Penney

Macy’s

There are countless other establishments, including so many treasured restaurants that are also gone forever.

The Atlantic City area has a great tradition of world class dining and hotels, before and after casino gambling was approved in 1976 … and, the eventual opening of then Resorts International Hotel and Casino … now called Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY FUN FACT:

The original Parent Company of Resorts International Hotel & Casino was “The Mary Carter Paint Company.”

Isn’t that just amazing!

It is my hope that you enjoyed this fun walk together down Atlantic City Memory Lane.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley