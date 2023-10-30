Great Atlantic City, NJ Area Stores That Are Now Gone
There were so many great Atlantic City, New Jersey area stores that are now gone … yet, we have so many unforgettable memories about them.
This is only a partial list of these truly iconic stores:
- Woolworth’s on Ocean Avenue and The Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
- The corner of South Carolina & Atlantic Avenue’s has been the home of so many memorable establishments … formerly M. E. Blatt...then Schellenberger’s-Blatt then, finally Lit Brother’s. Now, it’s called The Citi Center Building, where government offices such as the Atlantic City Board of Education operate.
- Two Guys, formerly located on Albany Avenue, in West Atlantic City … now it is the Atlantic City Police Tow Lot.
- J. M. Fields, located on Wellington Avenue, Ventnor Heights, which later became Bradlees and now it is part of another big name operator, Pathmark.
- Steinbach (Shore Mall, Cardiff, Egg Harbor Township. It was followed by additional iterations, Dry Goods and then Value City. Sadly, it is now an empty parking lot.
- Garwood Mills, located in the beautiful Inlet section of Atlantic City.
- Sears. Remember when The Shore Mall was called Sears Town Mall.
- J.C. Penney
- Macy’s
There are countless other establishments, including so many treasured restaurants that are also gone forever.
The Atlantic City area has a great tradition of world class dining and hotels, before and after casino gambling was approved in 1976 … and, the eventual opening of then Resorts International Hotel and Casino … now called Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY FUN FACT:
The original Parent Company of Resorts International Hotel & Casino was “The Mary Carter Paint Company.”
Isn’t that just amazing!
It is my hope that you enjoyed this fun walk together down Atlantic City Memory Lane.
