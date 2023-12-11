Another day, another porch pirate in one Camden County municipality.

This time, the suspect was wearing an Amazon jacket and he got away with over $1,000 worth of Apple watches.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says on Tuesday, December 5th, the pictured man, wearing a two-tone blue Amazon Jacket, removed a package from the front porch of a home in the Valleybrook Development and fled in a blue sedan.

RELATED NEWS: Gloucester Township Police Look For Porch Pirate Wearing Rugrats Pants

Another porch pirate wanted in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department / TSM Illustration Another porch pirate wanted in Gloucester Township NJ - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department / TSM Illustration loading...

That package contained $1,229 worth of Apple watches and those serial numbers have now been listed as stolen on the National Crime Information Center database.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or their anonymous crime tip line at (856) 842-5560.