The porch pirate from Florida who allegedly struck a police officer with a van last week in Gloucester Township has been arrested.

On Monday, 31-year-old Ebony Gomez of Jacksonville was taken into custody in Monroe Township by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gloucester Township Police say twice on December 1st in the Cherrywood development and once on December 2nd in the Mayfair Woods neighborhood, Gomez, who was driving a white Dodge Journey, was captured by a doorbell camera allegedly stealing packages from front porches.

This past Friday afternoon, officials were alerted that the van being driven by Gomez was in the Sicklerville section of the township.

Officers located the vehicle on Jarvis Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop. There, they learned that the van was listed as stolen. They also saw juveniles inside the vehicle unrestrained before it fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers observed the van on Parsons Court. As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver once again attempted to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle, according to police.

The unidentified officer was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment.

Gomez has been charged with the following:

Multiple counts of second-degree eluding

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree aggravated assault against law enforcement

Third-degree theft of movable property

Gomez is currently being held in the Camden County Jail pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.