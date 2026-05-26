Woodbury, N.J. — Two teenagers have been indicted in connection with a chaotic pop-up party in Glassboro last summer.

19-year-old Elijah Evans of Pine Hill and 19-year-old Serenity Hall of Camden are each facing one count of fourth-degree inciting a riot.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, on June 29th, 2025, the Glassboro Police Department responded to multiple calls on Rowan Boulevard for various reasons, including an armed robbery, a shooting, a stolen motor vehicle, noise complaints, fights, burglary, and disturbances.

Officials said an investigation found a pop-up "summer block party" had been advertised on social media with the date and time listed as June 29, 2025, at 10 PM; the bottom of the poster indicated, "F*** THE COPS TURN UP!!"

The Glassboro Police Department said of the event,

Over the course of several hours, it was estimated that over 500 people gathered on Rowan Boulevard, standing and dancing on cars, blocking the right of way to traffic and blasting loud music. Mutual aid was requested from other surrounding jurisdictions to assist in clearing the crowd and shortly after the request was made, a fight broke out and chairs started being thrown. This disturbance resulted in a large stampede of people who all began to run in one direction and led to a male getting caught in the running crowd to suffer a head injury which required medical attention.

The social media account that shared the flyer, which reached approximately 1,000 people, was found to belong to Hall, while an account belonging to Evans was found to have disseminated it, per authorities. Communication between the two and a juvenile was also found, showing that the group allegedly organized the event.

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If convicted, they each face up to 18 months in state prison.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com