Authorities in South Jersey are looking for three people in connection with a disturbing trend at area Wawa stores.

Running Car Stolen From Glassboro Wawa

According to the Glassboro Police Department, the pictured suspects allegedly stole a vehicle that was parked at a Wawa in their city just after midnight this past Friday.

Officials say the trio arrived in one vehicle, they went into the store, left, and then "the male with the short hair and blue puffer coat gets into a running, unlocked vehicle and drives away" while the other two leave in the original vehicle they arrived in.

Second Vehicle Theft at Same Store

This is the second time in two weeks that a vehicle that has been left running and unlocked has been stolen from the same Wawa. That incident is still under investigation.

Three wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Dept / Canva Three wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Dept / Canva loading...

Authorities Ask for Help Identifying Suspects

If you can identify any of the people in these pictures, you are asked to contact the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500. Anonymous tips are welcome.

And, as always, do not leave your vehicle running and unlocked for any length of time.

NJ Wawa fans offer 15 suggestions to make their stores better Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman