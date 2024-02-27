Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help identifying a man and a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run accident late last week.

The Franklin Township Police Department says the incident happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant at around 8:00 Friday night.

Police did not indicate which restaurant the accident happened at.

The driver, described only as a man, is wanted by authorities.

The vehicle is a grey or silver SUV seen backing out of a parking spot.

Franklin Twp NJ parking lot hit-and-run suspect - Photo: Franklin Township Police Department Franklin Twp NJ parking lot hit-and-run suspect - Photo: Franklin Township Police Department loading...

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Ofc. Mason Tessier with the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1415 or mtessier@franklintownship.com.