Franklin Twp., NJ, police search for parking lot hit-and-run suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help identifying a man and a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run accident late last week.
The Franklin Township Police Department says the incident happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant at around 8:00 Friday night.
Police did not indicate which restaurant the accident happened at.
The driver, described only as a man, is wanted by authorities.
The vehicle is a grey or silver SUV seen backing out of a parking spot.
Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle is asked to contact Ofc. Mason Tessier with the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1415 or mtessier@franklintownship.com.
