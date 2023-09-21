A former corrections officer in Cumberland County now faces up to a decade behind bars after a jury found him guilty for threatening to kill a former inmate.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Neal J. Armstrong of Vineland was found guilty on charges of third-degree terroristic threats, second-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree attempted hindering apprehension, and simple assault by physical menace, a disorderly persons offense.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office's Professional Standards Unit conducted the investigation that centered on Armstrong's conduct while he was a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail, which was alleged to have occurred at the end of 2017.

During an internal affairs investigation, it was discovered and alleged that the defendant threatened to kill the victim (a former inmate at the Cumberland County Jail) if she disclosed to authorities their ongoing relationship and the acts and events (alleged drug use and sexual favors) that occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Oak Street in Millville.

While the investigation into this incident was continuing, officials say Armstrong contacted a friend in July 2018 requesting help in remotely deleting incriminating messages and data from his cell phone, which was seized by authorities pursuant to court order.

The jury acquitted Armstrong on charges of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Armstrong now faces up to ten years in prison when he is sentenced on November 3rd.