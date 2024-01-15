Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Camden Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:30, Camden County Police responded to the 100 block of Rand Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers found a man later identified as 59-year-old Kyle Young of Camden suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Kreidler with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355.