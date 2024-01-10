Delicious Cheesesteak Subs In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

A while back, we wrote about the best cheesesteak subs that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Because sometimes you’re just in the mood for this delicious treat … we turned to our listeners and readers to help us update this long-time, iconic submarine favorite that is beloved in our region.

Here is our list of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area as follows:

Yogi Hiltner submitted the Sack ‘O Subs cheesesteak sub as his favorite.

Pop Haeser Says “Believe it or not, the best cheesesteak l've had in south jersey was the teriyaki cheesesteak at Bulldog's in Galloway a few years ago. Full disclosure though, I was SUPER hungry at the time lol.”

Tommy Howell says White House and Vic's.

David Evangelist submits Sugar Hill!

Katie Hurley Hanlin writes, “Just ordered one the other day when I was craving it! My go to cheesesteak is Atlantic City sub shop … American cheese and fried onions for me!”

Lauren Hurley Lauriello gives the nod to Dino’s, Margate, adding with “provolone and bacon.”

Jon Baker didn’t hesitate … “White House - Steve Matthews special.” Jon provided the photo below.

Kristin Hurley Baker says … “You can mix it up, Cheesesteak Ole from Tony Baloney's. Not traditional, but delicious and award winning.” Here it is below:

Matt Hanlin’s favorite according to Katie … “If anyone even gets to Bagliani’s in Hammonton, Matt's favorite is the filet mignon cheesesteak.”

Karen Hurley McDonald offers … “White House cheesesteak or Dino's Margate. I suddenly want a cheesesteak!”

We have that effect on people when we do this!

Don Hurley’s favorite is ”Pete's Subs Egg Harbor Township Chicken Cheesesteak.” Don also gives Pete’s a high grade for their tomatoes. See below.

Mark Crego says that the best cheesesteak sub is from “6th Street Pizza in Ocean City, NJ.”

Commander Bill Butler says “Vic's Absecon …. and that's coming from a former Philadelphian....”

Jack Vidro joins Bill, saying Vic's Absecon.

Shawn Rowan writes “Pete's in EHT Cheesesteak - Romano's in Somers point. Charlie's (Somers Point) cheesesteak isn't too bad either.”

Sean Cherico says it’s the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City. See why below!

Dawn Marie says Sugar Hill in Mays Landing.

For Al Passarella, it’s JoJo's in Pleasantville.

Tracy Allen agreed with Al Passarella.

Spencer Paul McDonald offers “To step outside the normal answer's, get a Buffalo bacon chicken cheesesteak from Pizza Di Palermo.”

Katie Hurley Hanlin followed up to Spencer’s post, saying: “Spencer Paul McDonald gotta agree Buffalo chicken cheesesteaks are so good! Roses Garden Grills "Buffalo Bill" is amazing!”

Jessica Berry, Chris Connor, Charles Deveney, Tim Wainright and Jill Ann Perry-Zaborowski all say that Dino's in Margate as their favorite cheesesteak sub.

Tracy Allen says “Johnny D's in Pleasantville! I had one today!”

John Devlin says it’s Spanky’s.

Mayor Tom Bassford agrees with Devlin, adding “love Spanky. Great subs & one of Galloway's finest & Carmen.”

Jeannie Medinger Tate says “I don't indulge often but when I do it's McHugh’s in Galloway.”

Maurice Travis gives the nod to “Vic's Subs - Absecon, NJ.”

Jennifer Ramp O'Brien Day votes for Sugar Hill

Mark Murray says that the best is Carluccio’s.

Just like Kristin Hurley Baker says, Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman John Heinz says it’s Cheesesteak Ole' Tony Baloney's.

Heres John’s photo:

“The Swami,” Curt Somers says it’s “White House with American cheese, raw onion, lettuce, and tomato.”

Frank Brennan says it’s Pete’s Subs in Egg Harbor Township.

Linda DeChristopher says that White House the best.

Scott Stetzer says “CSLTXT. White House, Dinos or Pete's.

Zach Eagles Talbot says Original White House.

Frank Levin … “I'm not too picky, but I'll take a Dino’s right about now.”

Elizabeth Hoster says “Mama Mia's in Marmora.”

Patrick K. Hurley - “Chico & Sons Northfield.���

MaryAnn Moscato Butler agrees - Chico���s Northfield.

Well, Liz Shapiro didn’t submit her favorite cheesesteak … instead, she sent us this … “White House Special.”

Last, but, not least … Rodger Gottlieb wrote us … “Dinos, Sack O's and the rest are all pretty great. But there's only one White House. Every other business I know, you either change with the times or you die. The White House is the only business I know that succeeds without changing anything (except prices, of course).”

I want to take this opportunity to thank our listeners and readers for taking the time to submit your favorite cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area.

This now gives our readers of this article, the opportunity to try many great offerings that we’ve been able to include here.

Bon appétit.

