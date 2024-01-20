New analysis shows counties with the highest unemployment rates in the Garden State are pretty evenly split between North Jersey and South Jersey.

However, it's those in the north that seem to enjoy a more stable workforce overall.

Stacker recently compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the information below is from this past November.

Lowest Unemployment

Hunterdon County, which usually ranks as one of the wealthier counties in New Jersey, had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4%.

Help wanted sign at a candy store on the Ocean City NJ Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman

Highest Unemployment

On the other end of the spectrum, two South Jersey counties ranked one and two — but Atlantic County, home to several casinos that laid off thousands of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, is not at the pinnacle.

