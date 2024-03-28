Authorities taking a new look at 39-year-old unsolved murder in Atlantic County, New Jersey
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is asking for your help as they continue to investigate an unsolved murder from the mid-1980s.
Who Killed "Cooks Books?"
Authorities say at the time of his death in 1985, Raul Suarez, known to many as "Cooks Books," was a bit of a local celebrity, having earned that nickname while working at Atlantic City's 500 Club, as a local radio host, and a taxicab driver.
Just before 2 AM on March 31st, 1985, a mortally wounded Suarez was located in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near the Crest Motel at 301 E. Absecon Blvd. in Absecon.
It would later be determined that Suarez had been stabbed multiple times.
What Witnesses Saw
Prosecutors say witnesses reported seeing Suarez at the side of his taxicab before walking onto the roadway and collapsing.
One witness reported seeing a struggle inside the taxicab before the wounded Suarez walked into the street.
Unknown individuals drove off in his taxi, which was later found abandoned in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. in Atlantic City, about a half-mile south of Route 30.
39 years after the murder of Mr. Suarez the investigation continues, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office renews calls for assistance from the public in identifying suspects.
How to Help Investigators
Anyone with information, even a minor recollection, is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7800 to speak with a member of the Major Crimes Unit.
Even the most minor of details can be a major break in a nearly four-decade-old case.
