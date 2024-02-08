You find yourself in Atlantic City, you're hungry, but you're on a budget — so what do you do?

With its world-class restaurants, eateries from celebrity chefs, and a few massive buffets, it's easy to put some scorch marks on your credit card when you sit down to grab something to eat.

Never fear, though — there are food bargains to be had in Atlantic City!

Atlantic City Boardwalk South - Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media Atlantic City Boardwalk South - Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media loading...

Save a Ton of Money

From mouth-watering desserts to award-winning subs to some of the best pizzas on the boardwalk, these Atlantic City restaurants are certainly worth a visit.

As always, check before visiting as some of these establishments are seasonal businesses and their operating hours may be limited during the colder months.

Let's grab a fork and a napkin and dig in...

LOOK: Highest-rated cheap eats in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated cheap eats restaurants in Atlantic City from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

28 Inexpensive Restaurants in Atlantic City NJ, Inexpensive Restaurants in Atlantic City NJ 2024, Where to eat in Atlantic City NJ besides a casino, cheap eats in Atlantic City NJ, cheap but good restaurants in Atlantic City NJ, top snack bars in Atlantic City NJ