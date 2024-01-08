Cheers! Winning $429,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at Liquor Store in Mays Landing, NJ

NJ lottery numbers - Photo: TSM Illustration

Drinks on me!

Well, not me as I wasn't the person who just hit the lottery in Atlantic County.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, January 3rd, making someone in South Jersey $429,298 richer.

That's quite a way to start the new year.

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were 03, 07, 11, 32 and 34 and the XTRA number was 05.

Lucky Location

That ticket was sold to someone who recently visited Canal's Discount Liquor Mart at the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in Mays Landing.

Canal's Discount Liquors in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps
New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!

