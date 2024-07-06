A Burlington County man has been arrested and is facing a child porn-related charge.

Brandon Troughton of Riverside, NJ, Arrested

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 30-year-old Brandon Troughton of Riverside has been charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child "for knowingly possessing images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child."

Authorities say an investigation began after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning Troughton’s online activities which "revealed that Troughton had accessed CSAM [child sexual abuse material] images and saved them on a personal electronic device."

Troughton was taken into custody at his home on July 2nd and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He was released following a first appearance in superior court. His case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Brandon Troughton of Riverside NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-tech Crimes Unit with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations and the Riverside Township Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.