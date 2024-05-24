A man from Burlington County was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in front of a social club and he may not have been the intended target.

Major Hamilton of Willingboro, NJ, Killed

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says the incident happened around 9:15 at the Diamond Dogz Social Club on the first block of John F. Kennedy Way in Willingboro, directly across the street from Willingboro High School.

Youth Football Party Turns Tragic

James Thomas, the owner of the club, told WTXF-TV that the 10-year-old Willingboro Panthers youth football team had a party inside the establishment that ended around 8:30 that night.

About 45 minutes later as people were still exiting and standing around the outside of the club, a dark-colored vehicle slowly drove past as a gunman "fired multiple rounds toward the crowd from the vehicle."

45-year-old Major Hamilton of Willingboro was shot in the chest and taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital where he died about an hour later.

FOX29 reports Hamilton, who was described as a hard-working, quiet family man, may not have been the intended target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

How to Help Police

This investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 877-6958.