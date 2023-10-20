Buc-ee’s Announces 10 New Locations — Are They Coming to New Jersey?

Picture this: the average Super Wawa is about 4,000 square feet and has around a dozen gas pumps.

But what if Wawa was ten times larger and had ten times more gas pumps?

That world actually exists and the company responsible for the largest convenience store in the world continues to inch closer and closer to the Garden State.

But do Wawa, QuickCheck, or Royal Farms have to worry about Buc-ee's moving into the Garden State anytime soon?

Chris Coleman / Google Maps Chris Coleman / Google Maps loading...

Mother of all convenience stores

If you aren't familiar with Buc-ee's, let's call it a mini-mart that isn't "mini" with a massive cult following.

You know how people are around here about Wawa? Same thing with Buc-ee's but on a much larger scale.

Buc-ee's in New Braunfels TX - Photo: Google Maps Buc-ee's in New Braunfels TX - Photo: Google Maps loading...

You see, Buc-ee's stores push 50,000 square feet. In fact, the biggest Buc-ee's is more than 10 times the size of a typical Super Wawa and features 120 gas pumps.

Yeah, 120!

Buc-ee's in New Braunfels TX has 120 gas pumps - Photo: Google Maps Buc-ee's in New Braunfels TX has 120 gas pumps - Photo: Google Maps loading...

But what about their food?

Buc-ee's stores include a bakery, a brisket bar, fudge, sodas, coffee, an entire wall of beef jerky, cookies, breakfast tacos, sandwiches, other made-to-order foods, packaged fruits and vegetables, ice cream, and more.

Oh, and lots of beaver nuggets.

And we haven't even gotten to the non-food stuff, like clothes, stuffed animals, cast iron skillets, coolers, fishing and hunting gear, grills, firepits -- you name it.

All at a convenience store.

Coming to New Jersey?

Buc-ee's is based in Texas, which is where most of their stores are, but they have been slowly expanding across the country.

Buc-ee's in Temple TX - Photo: Google Maps Buc-ee's in Temple TX - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Over the past few years, they opened a couple of stores in Florida, followed by Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Two years ago, Buc-ee's opened right on I-95 in South Carolina. And yes, I did the math: it's 506 miles from the Delaware Memorial Bridge; a 15-hour round trip. Wanna go?

GOTTA HAVE A BETTER: NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better

10 new stores

Maybe with some new stores coming soon, we won't have to spend an entire day driving to and from South Carolina...

10 New Buc-ee's Locations Coming Soon The popular rest stop chain has announced several new locations will be coming in the future. Check out the list now. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

While they don't have any stores planned for New Jersey, they are getting closer.

But would it work here?

Would Buc-ee's stores thrive in New Jersey or are we all too loyal to Wawa?

Would we embrace beef jerky and BBQ or do we all want hoagies and coffee?

Wawa on South Delsea Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa on South Delsea Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Of course, one huge obstacle would be the gas pumps.

To have a store with 100+ gas pumps, you would need a lot of employees since we're still a full-service state. Would Buc-ee's take on that many workers up here?

That's a pretty tall order.