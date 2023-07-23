Authorities have identified the victim of a fire at a home in Berkeley Township Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started around 1:50 at 1 Miles Pond Road.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says inside the home, firefighters discovered the body of 77-year-old Janet Conroy in a dining room.

A thorough and extensive investigation...determined that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home - more specifically in the dishwasher - and that a failure of energized electrical equipment cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

Authorities initially had difficulty finding Conroy's family members, however, tips from the public were able to assist investigators.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement, "Thank you to everyone that reached out to our Office and assisted us with locating Ms. Conroy’s family. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to all of the agencies that responded to and investigated the cause of this tragic fire."

