Atlantic City, NJ Police Arrest 3 People While Burglarizing Home

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Department was able to arrest three people while they were still in the process of committing a burglary.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1:52 a.m., police officers arrived to 1100 Indiana Avenue, while a robbery was taking place.

The police officers arrived knowing that the burglars had previously entered the residence through a rear entrance.

They observed pry marks on the damaged door lock.

The officers established a perimeter outside of the home and attempted to call the owner.

After unsuccessful attempts at reaching the owner, the officers directed the occupants of the residence to exit. Two men and a woman surrendered to the officers and were taken into custody. Each of the arrested individuals initially provia-ed a false name to officers. Upon obtaining the actual identity of each, two of the arrested, Ryshakeda English and Sirjackie Bryant III, had active warrants for their arrest. The other man was identified as Daniel Mack Jr., according to an Atlantic City Police public release.

ARRESTED: Ryshakeda English, 35, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, and hindering apprehension.

ARRESTED: Sirjackie Bryant III, 36, of Cam-den, NJ.

CHARGES: Burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, and hindering apprehension.

English and Bryant were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

ARRESTED: Daniel Mack Jr., 44, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstruction of justice, and hindering apprehension.

Mack was released with a summons and provided with a future court date.

The Atlantic City Police Department always reminds you that charges are mere allegations, and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.

If you have information about this case or any incident, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

You can also text your information anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin your text with ACPD.

SOURCE : Atlantic City Police Lieutenant Kevin Fair.

