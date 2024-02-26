Atlantic City, NJ is Preparing to Waste Nearly $ 5 Million Dollars

I have obtained a copy of Resolution # 195 of 2024 that is on the agenda for the next regular meeting of the Atlantic City, which is tonight, Wednesday, February 21, 2014.

The resolution covers $ 4,885,000 for “City Hall Plaza enhancements.”

There is one responsible bidder for this project, The Weatherbee Construction and Renovation Corporation.

I have known who the owner of this company is for more than 30 years.

Weatherbee is an outstanding company and the comments that will follow here are no reflection of this fine, local company whatsoever.

It’s hard to justify spending nearly $ 5 million dollars on Atlantic City Hall Plaza enhancements.

There are Atlantic City residents who are currently living during the winter season with no heat, no hot water, and amongst rodents, insects and other unhealthy contaminants.

Both the police and fire departments need additional manpower.

Imagine how many officers you could hire with $ 5 million?

To spend millions of dollars in this fashion is indefensible.

So that you can see what’s about to take place with your own eyes … Here’s a copy of Resolution # 195, that will be voted on tonight.

The usual five votes that Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small can count on will support this resolution tonight.

Somewhat surprising is the fact that Bruce Weekes is one of the co-sponsors of this resolution.

Atlantic City Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, and Stephanie Marshall are also co-sponsoring the resolution.

It will get the final vote required for passage.

If Atlantic City had its own “house” in order … doing improvements to the Atlantic City Hall Plaza would be fine.

But, not under the present circumstances.

Having said that, this will be approved tonight and Weatherby Construction and Renovation Corporation will no doubt do a fine job on this project.

Weatherby’s work is always impeccable.

