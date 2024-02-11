Atlantic City, NJ Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes In 3 Days (Photos)

It has been an active past 3 days for the Atlantic City, NJ Professional Firefighters (ACFD) as they have successfully battled two blazes in the past three days.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, the ACFD prevented what easily could have been more substantial damage by making fast work of a fire in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City.

News that Engine 3, Ladder 1, Rescue 1 and Battalion 1 participated in yesterday’s Venice Park area fire was shared with us by a member of the Atlantic City Council with direct knowledge of the incident.

This was first reported at Breaking AC, Fire burns home in Atlantic City’s Venice Park.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, we reported first during the 5:00 p.m. hour about a significant fire located at 1510 Belfield Avenue, Atlantic City.

The following fire companies and apparatus successfully battled this past Thursday night’s blaze:

Engine 3

Engine 1

Engine 2

Ladder 1

Ladder 2

Rescue 1

Engine 6

The great work by the ACFD is despite the fact that two engine companies were closed in Atlantic City. One of them has been closed for a substantial period of time.

We have obtained these exclusive photos from this past Thursday's working fire, that were taken in real time:

It is time for the City of Atlantic City and the state of New Jersey to come together and fix the staffing, wage and medical health benefits issues without further delay.

The state of New Jersey has turned to a (man that it trusts), a distinguished, career fire superior officer … who is presently conducting a study about manpower and various operational efficiencies, overtime, etc. within the Atlantic City Fire Department.

Vincent "Skip" Granese is a retired Atlantic City Deputy Fire Chief, who has been retained by the state of New Jersey to conduct a wide-ranging, total operational review of the Atlantic City Fire Department.

Granese has successfully assisted several different fire departments around the state in the past.

