Atlantic City, NJ Boat Show; Including Never Before Seen Yacht

The Atlantic City Boat Show will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center from Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

John Devlin is an Atlantic City, New Jersey boating enthusiast.

Devlin has great things to say about the show:

It is the largest, sold out boat show in history of convention center, with every inch taken up. Vendors from around the world will be here to display their products. Also- the FIRST IN THE WORLD of Viking yachts new yacht line. Never seen anywhere in world until Atlantic City boat show.,” said Devlin.

Devlin advised that “the boat has never seen by the public eye and it will be the world showing here in AC. Pretty cool, with tons of new boat lines and products including local builders right in south Jersey. Jersey cape yachts build their famous boats right in green bank and are showing their latest and greatest, built right on the Mullica River,” said Devlin.

There is a wide selection of boats, attractions and many other things to do during this show.

You can go to acboatshow.com for all of the pertinent show information.

Here are a number of great photos that have been provided to us during the set-up of this year’s show:

The Atlantic City Boat Show will be a state of the art show, with something for every member of the family… regardless of age.

