Looks Like Beach Concerts Are Coming Back To Atlantic City, NJ

Beach concerts have had a winning track record in Atlantic City, New Jersey … such as when Tom Cantone brought Jimmy Buffet and his “Coral Reefer Band” to the beach in front of Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

This iconic event took place on June 15, 2013 for the opening of Margaritaville, when 75,000 people attended a free beach concert, which wound-up to serve as a major turning point for Atlantic City’s reputation.

It is the largest, live beach casino concert ever booked by Cantone.

Economic Impact Of Margaritaville

The (initial investment of) $ 35 million dollar Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville complex at Resorts Casino Atlantic City, which includes the Landshark Bar & Grill, is credited with helping to revitalize the Resorts Boardwalk property.

This took place under the direction of Mark Giannantonio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

Beach Concerts In Atlantic City Have Been Can’t Miss

At the time, Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for MGE (Mohegan Sun), called the Jimmy Buffet Resorts Casino beach concert “a game changer during a difficult period.”

Buffet was not even scheduled to appear. Cantone, Mark Giannantonio and Resorts were not allowed to publicize that Buffet was ultimately going to appear. The thought was that he would perform perhaps one song with the “Coral Reefer Band.”

However, Buffet performed an entire concert to the more than 75,000 ”parrot heads.”

Had they been able to properly advertise that Buffet would be appearing and performing, the attendance would have been a substantial six figures.

They only had 48 hours in advance ti announce that a “Surprise Special Guest Appearance," which did ultimately generate massive buzz.

The Beach Boys on the Atlantic City Beach

Other legendary Atlantic City beach concerts were two performed by The Beach Boys on July 4, 1983, when 300,000 people attended.

The Beach Boys returned 25 years later on July 4th on the beach in front of the (then) Atlantic City Hilton to commemorate the occasion.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small

Mayor Small has always been supportive of summer beach concerts and other special events that portray Atlantic City in a positive light.

Unofficial Word Points To Atlantic City Beach Concerts Coming Back In 2026

The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Authority appears poised to bring back two Atlantic City beach concerts this summer, 2026.

The beach concerts would operate under the direct control of Visit Atlantic City.

Visit Atlantic City functions under the “umbrella” of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which is headed by Eric Scheffler.

