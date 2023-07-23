Two years ago, a man was shot and killed in the City of Millville and authorities are still asking for your help solving the crime.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says at 10:56 PM on July 22nd, 2021, Anthony Taylor was shot and killed in the area of 3rd and Vine Streets during a multi-gun shootout.

Investigators are seeking to identify a possible witness, who was seen riding on a bicycle, who may be able to identify persons of interest who were in the area right before shots were fired.

Possible witness to the murder of Anthony Taylor in Millville NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

On the two year anniversary of this homicide, we are asking anyone that may have information that could assist with this investigation to contact Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-2999...

Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting the ccpo.tips website.

