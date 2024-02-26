During the summer of 2000, a 5-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in Philadelphia.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, officials are still searching for the person or persons responsible.

And the incentive to find the suspect(s) has recently more than doubled to $250,000.

5-year-old Killed in Philadelphia

According to WCAU-TV, I’riana DeJesus was first reported missing in late July 2000. She was later found strangled to death inside an apartment building at 8th and Pike in Philadelphia just blocks from her home.

8th and Pike in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps 8th and Pike in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Suspect Identified as Alexis Flores

Investigators later identified Alexis Flores as a possible suspect.

A Wikipedia page that cites the FBI and major media outlets describes the series of events:

In summer 2000, a homeless drifter known as "Carlos" (or "Carlo") had been given shelter, clothing and work as a handyman by Hunting Park, Philadelphia, resident Jorge Contreras. On August 3, five days after being reported missing, the body of five-year-old Iriana DeJesus was found in the basement of an empty apartment building where "Carlos" is believed to have stayed. She had been sexually assaulted, strangled and wrapped in a trash bag. A T-shirt bearing a distinct political logo was found near Iriana's body with her blood on it. When police questioned Contreras about the shirt, he recognized it as one of the articles of clothing he had lent to "Carlos," who had not been seen in the area since the girl was reported missing.

Two years later, Flores was arrested for shoplifting in Arizona.

Alexis Flores - Photo: FBI Alexis Flores - Photo: FBI loading...

Then, in 2004, police came to Flores' home after they received a noise complaint.

After giving fraudulent identity documents to police, Flores was arrested for possession of a forgery device, a felony in Arizona. When he was arrested, Flores had a welcoming demeanor, was friendly, and cooperated with the police during questioning. Upon entering his apartment for further investigation, officers noticed pornography spread out across the floors. Flores told immigration officials that he had lived in Schaumburg, Illinois, prior to living in Phoenix.

He was incarcerated for 60 days and deported to Honduras in 2005.

In 2006, Flores' DNA sample taken in Arizona was added to the Combined DNA Index System. In March 2007, his DNA sample positively matched DNA found at the crime scene in Philadelphia. It has been determined that "Carlos" and Flores are the same person.

On the Run

For the past 20+ years, Flores has been on the run and is one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives.

A reward for his capture was initially set at $100,000, however, it was recently increased to $250,000.

Description

Alexis Flores has used several aliases, including,

Mario Flores

Mario Roberto Flores

Mario F. Roberto

Alex Contreras

Alesis Contreras

Alexis Flores in 2004 - Photo: FBI Alexis Flores in 2004 - Photo: FBI loading...

The FBI describes him as follows:

Hispanic male

5' 4" tall

130-140 pounds

Scars on his forehead and right cheek

His exact age is unknown as he has used several birthdates from 1975 to 1982.

Flores has ties to Honduras and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

What to do

If you have any information on Flores' whereabouts, you are urged to contact the FBI's Philadelphia field office at (215) 418-4000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.