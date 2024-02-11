After 6 Years, Powerboat Racing Is Returning To Atlantic City, NJ

World-Class powerboat racing is returning to Atlantic City, New Jersey for the first time in 6 years.

The Atlantic City Grand Prix is the first event of the Offshore Powerboat Association Championship Series on the northern East Coast of the United States.

It's an exciting and popular spectator sport.

The much anticipated June 22, 2024 special event is a collaboration of The Offshore Powerboat Association, Visit Atlantic City, The Atlantic City Sports Commission and the Atlantic City casino industry.

“We are extremely proud to host the Offshore Powerboat Association in Atlantic City this summer,” said Larry Sieg, who is the President & CEO of Visit Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

”After an absence of six years, this is hopefully the return of OPA for many years to come to showcase the beauty of Atlantic City and the thrilling sport of Powerboat Racing, said Sieg.

There will be a press conference on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City Resort.

Specific details about the upcoming event regarding the racers, the competition and the various events leading up to the June 22, 2024 Grand Prix will be revealed for the first time.

While no exact participants have been announced, yet, generally speaking … it is known that some of the fastest and most famous racing teams from around the world will be participating.

The raw speed of these high-powered boats will be on full display and spectators will be able to view the action from the world famous Atlantic City beach and boardwalk.

It will be spectacular.

