An Atlantic City man has been charged in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter last year.

Last Thursday, March 26th, 27-year-old Antonio Reyes was arrested on a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on November 12th, 2025, officers responded to Reyes' address after receiving a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive infant. The child was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died from her injuries.

According to officials, the child suffered severe injuries determined to be the result of blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

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The Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion for pretrial detention, which is tentatively scheduled for this week.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com