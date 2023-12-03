An Absecon man has been charged in connection to the death of a Pleasantville resident back in October.

On Friday, 41-year-old Jerome Holley was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit to carry, and second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says just before 9:00 on the morning of October 9th, officers with the Pleasantville Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the area of 7 West Pleasant Avenue.

At the scene, authorities found 45-year-old Mamadou Toure of Pleasantville in a driveway with at least one gunshot wound.

Toure was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holley is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending his first court appearance.

This incident is still being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.