A Look At This Cape May, NJ Town After Days Of Rain Activity

A very dear friend of mine, Michael Heath was traveling through the wonderful community of Stone Harbor, in Cape May County, New Jersey.

After more than 3 consecutive days of rain, here’s what 80th and 85th Streets looked like this morning on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The flooding is significant, and, this is what can happen to barrier island communities.

I collaborated with Chris Coleman for a part of this report.

The region has seen an incredible amount of rain during the 1st Quarter of 2024.

For example, at Atlantic City International Airport, since January 1, 2024, there has been 20.47 inches of rain.

The average for this same period is 11.51 inches.

We are currently 8.96 inches above the average rainfall for the year.

STONE HARBOR, NEW JERSEY FUN FACT:

In 2021, most people in Stone Harbor, NJ drove alone to work, and the average commute time was 26 minutes. The average car ownership in Stone Harbor, NJ was 2 cars per household, according to datausa.io

Here are more Stone Harbor details from 2021.

The population of Stone Harbor was 951 people, with the average median age of 63.1 years old.

The median household income was $120,000.

Between 2020 and 2021 the population of Stone Harbor, NJ grew from 876 to 951, representing a 8.56% increase.

The median household increased by 8.47 percent … from income $110,625 to $120,000.

The 5 largest ethnic groups in Stone Harbor, NJ are White (Non-Hispanic) (98.3%), White (Hispanic) (1.05%), Other (Hispanic) (0.315%), Two+ (Non-Hispanic) (0.21%), and Asian (Non-Hispanic) (0.105%).

In 2021, the median property value in Stone Harbor was $1.64M, and the They had an impressive homeownership rate of 89.9%.

SOURCES: Michael Heath, Chris Coleman & datausa.io

