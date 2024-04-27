Two teenagers from South Jersey have now been charged in connection to a stabbing inside Showboat in Atlantic City earlier this week.

Authorities say at about 9:00 Wednesday night, police were called to the hotel on the boardwalk and they found a 25-year-old man from Bronx, NY, who was bleeding heavily from a stab wound.

An officer applied a tourniquet and rendered aid before the victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim became involved in an altercation with numerous suspects who punched, kicked, and stabbed him.

First Arrest: Marquise Cottman of Millville, NJ

Several hours after the incident, an Atlantic City police officer arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the attack.

20-year-old Marquise Cottman of Millville was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault; he also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Showboat, Atlantic City

Two More Arrested

As detectives were continuing their work Thursday night at the hotel, Showboat security personnel alerted officials that two other suspects, 19-year-old Julius Reed of Atlantic City and 18-year-old Tyreke Allen-Whittaker of Bridgeton, had entered the property.

The pair left as additional officers responded but were taken into custody a short time later at Delaware and Atlantic Avenues.

Delaware and Atlantic Avenues - with Showboat in the distance - in Atlantic City NJ

Police say Reed stabbed the victim while Allen-Whittaker punched him.

Reed has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Allen-Whittaker was charged with aggravated assault and released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.