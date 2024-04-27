2 teens now charged in connection to stabbing at Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ
Two teenagers from South Jersey have now been charged in connection to a stabbing inside Showboat in Atlantic City earlier this week.
Authorities say at about 9:00 Wednesday night, police were called to the hotel on the boardwalk and they found a 25-year-old man from Bronx, NY, who was bleeding heavily from a stab wound.
An officer applied a tourniquet and rendered aid before the victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim became involved in an altercation with numerous suspects who punched, kicked, and stabbed him.
First Arrest: Marquise Cottman of Millville, NJ
Several hours after the incident, an Atlantic City police officer arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the attack.
20-year-old Marquise Cottman of Millville was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault; he also had a warrant out for his arrest.
Two More Arrested
As detectives were continuing their work Thursday night at the hotel, Showboat security personnel alerted officials that two other suspects, 19-year-old Julius Reed of Atlantic City and 18-year-old Tyreke Allen-Whittaker of Bridgeton, had entered the property.
The pair left as additional officers responded but were taken into custody a short time later at Delaware and Atlantic Avenues.
Police say Reed stabbed the victim while Allen-Whittaker punched him.
Reed has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Allen-Whittaker was charged with aggravated assault and released on a summons with a future court date.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
