UHS Buys Former Walgreens Building in Johnson City
United Health Services is expanding its presence on Main Street in Johnson City.
The healthcare corporation has acquired a large retail building across the street Wilson Medical Center. The place has been vacant since a Walgreens Pharmacy at the site closed in November 2023.
The Walgreens store had operated at the 335 Main Street location since 2007.
According to Broome County property records, the nearly 15,000-square-foot building was purchased by UHS for $3.5 million.
The 1.3-acre parcel is located between a McDonald's restaurant and an NBT Bank office.
UHS representatives could not be reached for comment on the corporation's plans for the building.
The former store remains empty. UHS employees now are using the lots on the property for parking.
UHS opened a retail pharmacy west of the Walgreens store last March. The pharmacy is located in a building that previously housed a CVS store. The CVS Pharmacy closed in May 2022.
UHS now owns or leases several properties near its Wilson Medical Center campus in Johnson City.
A primary care facility is located at 507 Main Street. Last February, a UHS Child Care Center opened a short distance to the west at 619 Main Street in Westover.
