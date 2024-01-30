New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Signs “Rape is Rape” Bill Into Law

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz announced on January 29, 2024, that the New York State Assembly passed a key chapter amendment to the "Rape is Rape" Act.

The legislation went to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to sign into law, which she did on January 30, 2024. This legislation redefines rape in New York’s penal law to include nonconsensual vaginal, oral, and anal sexual contact.

We are reassuring survivors that when they walk into a police station or approach the witness stand that the full weight of the law is behind them now going forward. Rape will be treated like the horrific crime that it is. The voices have been heard, and we affirm that justice will be served. - New York State Governor Kathy

According to the New York State Assembly release, the enactment of "Rape is Rape" will be a crucial step in recognizing the bodily autonomy, dignity, and safety of all New Yorkers.

Over the last decade, the Assembly Majority has fought to pass this legislation updating outdated language in our laws to call these horrific crimes what they are - rape - and ensuring that survivors of sexual assault are able to seek justice. It is long past time that this statute made it into our lawbooks, and I commend Assemblymember Cruz for her hard work on behalf of survivors across New York. - Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie

The "Rape is Rape" Act was inspired by Lydia Cuomo who was brutally raped on August 19, 2011. The legislation was passed in both the New York State Assembly and Senate. It was immediately signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul and set to take effect on September 1, 2024, according to the New York State Assembly news release.

...This legislation is a sign that the voices of survivors matter here in New York. That our pain will no longer be ignored because of an antiquated law and that we can finally seek the justice we deserve. - Lydia Cuomo

