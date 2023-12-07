Men Used Fake $100 Bills At Marathon New York Store

As reported on WNBF news, the public's assistance is requested in identifying two persons by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Homer.

According to the New York State Police release, two males entered a Dollar General store on West Main Street in the Village of Marathon on Monday, October 30th, 2023, at around 1:16 p.m., and purchased a gift card worth $500.

The gift card was paid for by using five fraudulent $100 bills. New York State Police at Homer noted that the fake bills closely resembled real bills but were missing some security features.

The men spent a few minutes inside the Marathon Dollar General and then left in a dark-colored sedan with what appeared to be a white license plate.

The New York State Police report described one of the males as wearing torn blue jeans, a black belt, a black sweatshirt, black shoes, short black hair, and a black beard.

The second male had longer black hair, wearing a baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and gold shoes. See the description from the photo provided, below.

Fake $100 Currency photo provided by New York State Police at Homer loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400 and refer to Case Number 11691973.

The New York State Police at Homer reminds employees at businesses to be vigilant and take a look at large bills carefully. Check large bills for security features and use a security pen if available.

Counterfeit bills may feel a little different, the serial numbers may all be the same, not evenly spaced, or not aligned perfectly in a row. Take a look at th

For a helpful description for checking the legitimacy of a bill, visit the U.S. Currency Education Program website.

