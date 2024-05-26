Broome County’s Last A&W Restaurant is Closing Its Doors

After two decades, the A&W restaurant in Vestal is about to serve its last root beer float.

The A&W/Long John Silver's combination eatery at 1919 Vestal Parkway East has been in operation for the past two decades.

Owner Manjot Dhillon told WNBF News he expects the combined restaurant will shut down in about two weeks.

The bad news was displayed on a message board at the AW/Long John Silvers restaurant on the Vestal Parkway on May 22, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The bad news was displayed on a message board at the A&W/Long John Silver's restaurant on the Vestal Parkway on May 22, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

In recent months, a sign outside the restaurant indicated the business was for sale. But a new operator wasn't found and the sign now announces the place will be "closing soon."

Dhillon had opened a stand-alone A&W restaurant at 439 Court Street on Binghamton's East Side in April 2016. That location was closed after less than two years.

Food was being delivered to the soon-to-close AW/Long John Silver restaurant on May 22, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Food was being delivered to the soon-to-close Vestal A&W/Long John Silver's restaurant on May 22, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Dhillon told WNBF News on Wednesday that operating the Vestal restaurant had become more challenging recently. He noted that it's been difficult to keep the business sufficiently staffed.

For now, Dhillon said he's looking forward to taking a break after years of hard work. He doesn't know what will happen with the Parkway property after the restaurant closes.

An A&W/KFC combination restaurant remains open on Route 17C in Owego. A traditional-style A&W location continues to operate on Route 13 in Cortland.

AW root beer was still flowing at the dispenser at the Vestal Parkway restaurant on May 22, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A&W root beer was still flowing at the dispenser at the Vestal Parkway restaurant on May 22, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

