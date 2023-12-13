Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has recently signed legislation aimed at strengthening public safety in the state.

The legislation, known as S.6238A/A.5791A, provides a clear definition of the term "mass shooting" to aid emergency response efforts and ensure that communities have access to necessary funding and resources following such tragic incidents.

The new law aligns New York's definition of a mass shooting with that of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According to the legislation, a mass shooting will now be categorized as an incident in which at least four individuals are murdered using a firearm, shotgun, or rifle. This definition will help emergency responders and allow communities to receive appropriate response and resources in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

Governor Hochul emphasized that while significant progress has been made in addressing the safety of New Yorkers, there is still work to be done to prevent violent incidents from happening.

The legislation received overwhelming support from both State Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman. They praised the law for providing greater clarity in defining mass shootings and its potential to facilitate a more equitable and consistent response to such incidents.

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman highlighted that this legislation is just the beginning of the ongoing work to address gun violence effectively. As the co-chair of the Anti-Gun Violence Subcommittee of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus, she said that she is committed to reducing gun violence and ensuring timely care and resources for victims and their families.

Chandler-Waterman expressed her intention to build upon this legislation in the future to further strengthen community resources and combat the epidemic of gun violence in the state.

