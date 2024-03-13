Broome County Man Accused of Trying to Have Sex with Pitbull Dog

A Broome County resident was arrested after he allegedly admitted to several instances of animal sexual abuse.

Authorities said 32-year-old Kenneth Carman Jr. of Lisle faces charges after an investigation by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, the Broome County probation department had received information about possible animal sexual abuse involving Carman.

Investigators interviewed the man about the allegations and he allegedly admitted to multiple instances of animal sexual abuse. He was said to have acknowledge to "attempting to have sexual intercourse" with his one-year-old female pitbull mix dog at his home in February.

Carman was charged with sexual misconduct with an animal and animal cruelty. He also was arrested on a probation violation warrant and remanded to Broome County Jail.

The sheriff's office notified the Broome County Humane Society of the situation to ensure the safety and care of the dog.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman