Broome County Man Accused of Trying to Have Sex with Pitbull Dog
A Broome County resident was arrested after he allegedly admitted to several instances of animal sexual abuse.
Authorities said 32-year-old Kenneth Carman Jr. of Lisle faces charges after an investigation by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.
According to a news release, the Broome County probation department had received information about possible animal sexual abuse involving Carman.
Investigators interviewed the man about the allegations and he allegedly admitted to multiple instances of animal sexual abuse. He was said to have acknowledge to "attempting to have sexual intercourse" with his one-year-old female pitbull mix dog at his home in February.
Carman was charged with sexual misconduct with an animal and animal cruelty. He also was arrested on a probation violation warrant and remanded to Broome County Jail.
The sheriff's office notified the Broome County Humane Society of the situation to ensure the safety and care of the dog.
