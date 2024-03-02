On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted a search warrant at the 2nd-floor apartment located at 115 East Frederick Street in Binghamton, NY.

During the operation, investigators say they discovered the following items:

155.53 grams (5.49 ounces) of methamphetamine, 178 Suboxone sublingual film strips, 1.02 grams of cocaine, $355 in suspected drug proceeds, and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

Following the search, Zachary M. Conklin, born on June 28, 1992, was arrested and taken to the Binghamton Police Department for processing. Conklin faces the following charges as a result of the investigation:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (3 counts)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (2 counts)

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is a collaborative effort involving members from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.

