Broome County has recently reported a surge in suspected overdoses, raising concerns among health authorities and community organizations.

The Broome Overdose Action Collaborative (BOAC) is urging individuals who use drugs recreationally, those with a substance use disorder, and those using drugs daily to adopt harm-reduction strategies to minimize the risk of overdose.

One of the key harm reduction strategies recommended by BOAC is to avoid using drugs alone. It is crucial to have someone with you in case of an emergency.

Additionally, it is highly advised to have a Narcan kit readily available. Narcan (naloxone) is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and prevent fatalities. Administering Narcan promptly can make a significant difference in saving someone's life.

To ensure broad access to Narcan and the necessary training for its proper usage, both in-person and virtual Narcan training are being offered throughout Broome County. These trainings equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to handle opioid overdoses effectively. Various community resources are available for free Narcan training sessions:

The Addiction Center of Broome County

30 State Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901. Contact: (607) 723-7308.

Binghamton University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Email Bennett Doughty at Bdoughty@binghamton.edu.

Fairview Recovery Services

5 Merrick St. Binghamton, NY 13904. Call Don at 607-821-7811.

Helio Health

249 Glenwood Road, Binghamton, NY, 13905. Contact: (607) 296-3072.

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP)

277 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, 13790. Contact: (607) 237-0497.

Truth Pharm

49 Pine Street, Suite 6, Binghamton, NY, 13901. Contact: (607) 296-3016.

United Health Services (UHS)

General contact – (607) 762-2200, Addiction Medicine – (607) 762-2901.

These resources provide convenient ways to connect with experienced staff members who can guide and train individuals on the spot or help schedule future training sessions. The Broome County Health Department also reminds the community of the protections offered by the "Good Samaritan Law," which safeguards individuals seeking assistance during a possible overdose situation.

It is crucial to be aware that xylazine, a non-opioid sedative not approved for human use, has frequently been found in the drug supply in Broome County. This substance is often mixed with illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to enhance their effects or increase their street value.

Many individuals may be unaware of the presence of xylazine in the drugs they are using. If someone encounters an opioid overdose or an overdose involving opioids and xylazine, it is urgent to call 911, administer naloxone (Narcan), and provide rescue breathing. Xylazine can cause breathing to slow down, making rescue breathing a critical intervention.

In addition to the resources mentioned above, BOAC wants to ensure that individuals have access to the Never Use Alone hotline. By dialing 1-800-997-2280, individuals can speak to someone non-judgmentally and receive guidance and support. Furthermore, fentanyl and xylazine test strips are available in Broome County. To learn more about obtaining these test strips, community members can contact 2-1-1 for detailed information.

