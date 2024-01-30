Mayor Implements 12-Month Lockdown On Troubled Binghamton New York Property

Another residence with several issues has been locked down in the City of Binghamton.

On January 29, 2023, due to multiple narcotics arrests, code issues, and months of police, activity, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a lockdown of 34 North Street.

The lockdown will be in effect for 12 months, as ordered by Binghamton City Court Judge Daniel Seiden on January 25, 2024. The owners of the property consented to the building's lockdown at that time, according to the new release from the Office of Binghamton Mayor Jarded M. Kraham.

34 North Street is a prime example of a problem property acting as a hub of illegal activity and upending quality of life for an entire neighborhood. This lockdown delivers much-needed relief and well-deserved peace to nearby residents. It sends another message to problem property owners that the City is serious about holding bad actors accountable and protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods. - City of Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham

34 North Street Binghamton was deemed unfit for human habitation in November 2023 and has accrued 46 lockdown points for incidents that date back to December 2022:

General Disturbance – 4 points

General Disturbance – 4 points

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 6 points

Noise Ordinance – 2 points

Noise Ordinance – 2 points

General Disturbance – 4 points

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 6 points

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 6 points

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 6 points

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – 6 points

According to Binghamton Mayor Kraham's Office, during 2023, the Binghamton City Department of Public Works responded five times to clean up trash and garbage following citations by Code Enforcement.

