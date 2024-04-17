Binghamton Man Giving Out Food After Health Department Ban

Free food is still being handed out at the downtown Binghamton bus station following a health department move to prevent such giveaways.

Kenny Brown, who lives on the city's West Side, called WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program late Tuesday morning to announce he was distributing sandwiches who are hungry.

Kenny Brown stands next to a table of food he was giving away near the Binghamton bus station on April 16, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Kenny Brown stands next to a table of food he was giving away near the Binghamton bus station on April 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Brown said he began handing out food near the Chenango Street bus station last week as a protest. He said he decided to act after learning the Broome County Health Department shut down a similar giveaway by a group called the Wagon Train Warriors for not having a permit.

Brown set up a table on Henry Street around the corner from the front of the bus station. He said county security officials took no action to prevent him from handing out 50 sandwiches over a period of about two hours.

Members of the Wagon Train Warriors last month were advised by health department representatives that would not be allowed to distribute food without a permit.

The DMV office and Binghamton bus station on Chenango Street on April 16, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The DMV office and Binghamton bus station on Chenango Street on April 16, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The health department has said quality and safety guidelines must be met by those who are handing out food.

Brown is protesting the move by the health department by launching "The Hunger Resistance" with his wife.

Two men who said they were homeless said they appreciated the sandwiches Brown provided.

VIDEO: Kenny Brown spoke with WNBF News at Henry and Chenango streets in Binghamton on April 16, 2024.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

