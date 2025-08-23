Investigators have determined that a one-car crash in Binghamton that injured four people was linked to a faulty vehicle exhaust system.

Police were sent to the Brandywine Highway around 2:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a crash involving a single vehicle.

When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle was stopped in the driving lane of Route 363 on the bridge over Robinson Street.

The car was occupied by two adults and two children, all of whom were unresponsive. Binghamton firefighters smashed a window to get inside the vehicle and remove the people.

An injured person was moved to an ambulance on the Brandywine Highway on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

A 36-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, 7-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were taken to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment.

According to a Binghamton police news release, the people in the car live in Groton and were returning from a family trip. At one point, all four passed out in the vehicle, leading to the crash.

Investigators have concluded carbon monoxide poisoning caused the adults and children to lose consciousness. Their injuries apparently were not serious.

The car owner reported there had been "recent exhaust issues with the vehicle."

The boy and girl were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Police said all of the family members are expected to make a full recovery.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The scene on Route 363 in Binghamton after a car crash on August 21, 2025.

