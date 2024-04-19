Binghamton Building Owner Denies After-Hours Nightclub Claim

Binghamton officials have sent a lockdown warning notice to a man who owns property they say has been the source of criminal activity and neighborhood disturbances.

Mayor Jared Kraham said the letter to the owner of "an alleged after-hours nightclub" at 8 Broome Street on the city's South Side sets the "legal groundwork" to lock down the property if nuisance activity is not stopped.

Steven Krauss of Moscow, Pennsylvania acquired the site in February 2022. He told WNBF News two businesses operate at the site - his bail bond office and a business called Cannabis Consultants.

A bail bond office operates out of this building at 8 Broome Street in Binghamton. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A bail bond office operates out of this building at 8 Broome Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Krauss said no nightclub has been operating at the location. He said people affiliated with his bail bond business sometimes are at the site into the early-morning hours on weekends.

Krauss said "we have a mancave where we hang out" but he said there's been nothing illegal. After meeting with the mayor last week, Krauss aid "we're just not going to do it anymore." He said "we don't want any problems with Binghamton."

Kraham said he met briefly with Krauss and his attorney last Thursday "to explain the circumstances and concerns" regarding the property. He noted there was a disturbance was reported this past Saturday.

Krauss acknowledged people were at the building last Saturday for a birthday party. But he said there'll be "no more weekend gatherings" at the place.

Kraham said in the last six months, there have been nearly "70 calls for service" to 8 Broome Street. He said many of the police calls have involved reports of noise, large gatherings and disturbances.

The city's lockdown warning to Krauss cited a series of incidents since February.

Under Binghamton's "Lockdown Law," property owners are required to "submit a corrective action plan and abate the nuisance." If the purported problems aren't addressed, the city could go to court to seek a temporary closing of the premises.

Kraham said social media posts have promoted weekend events at the Broome Street building.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham provided a link to this August 2023 social media post promoting an event at 8 Broome Street on the South Side. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham provided a link to this August 2023 social media post promoting an event at 8 Broome Street on the South Side. loading...

