Four Arrested In Syracuse New York With Stolen Military Equipment

According to a release from Troop D of the New York State Police, The United States Army Criminal Investigation Division contacted state police concerning a suspicious social media marketplace account.

The account belonged to James Waleski from Jamesville, New York, a Department of Defense federal civilian with the 174th Air National Guard Attack Wing in Syracuse, New York. The CID alerted the New York State Police that Waleski was offering to sell military-grade equipment unavailable to the general public.

A search warrant was executed at his residence, phone, and computer. New York State Police recovered tens of thousands of dollars of military equipment stolen from the 174th, the 272nd Army Military Police Detachment in Auburn, New York, and the Army National Guard 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse, New York.

According to the report, Waleski was stealing military equipment to sell online and in person. Military equipment was recovered by the New York State Police throughout the United States, including Texas, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and New York State. In addition, a ballistic vest that was being reshipped to Russia was also recovered.

In addition to this investigation, it was revealed that Gordon Reynolds from Chittenango, New York, who is a Military Police Officer assigned to the 272nd Military Police Detachment in Auburn, NY, along with Garcia-Hernandez from Rome, New York, a Unit Supply Specialist assigned to Company D 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion in Syracuse, were also stealing items. Both were charged accordingly.

As a result of the investigation, New York State Police charged four individuals with the following:

James Waleski

Grand Larceny 2 nd degree (C-felony)

degree (C-felony) (10 Counts) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree - high-capacity magazines (D-Felony)

degree - high-capacity magazines (D-Felony) Criminal Possession of Weapon 3 rd degree - Assault Weapon (D-Felony)

degree - Assault Weapon (D-Felony) Unlawful Sale of Body Armor(A-Misdemeanor)

Jennifer Waleski

Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd degree - Assault Weapon (D-Felony)

Gordon Reynolds

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4 th degree (E-Felony)

degree (E-Felony) Criminal Possession of Weapon 3 rd degree - Assault Weapon (D- Felony)

degree - Assault Weapon (D- Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree - High-Capacity Magazine (D-Felony)

Joriann Garcia-Hernandez

Petit Larceny (A-Misdemeanor)

