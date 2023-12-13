Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and you hear announcements being made over the intercom? Of course, we all have. But did you know those same announcements could potentially save your life? Yep, it's true.

It turns out that Walmart has secret codes that they use to communicate different situations to its employees. Most codes are harmless, but there are a few that every shopper should know about, especially when it comes to situations like an active shooter.

The Importance of Listening to Walmart Intercom Announcements

If you haven't been paying attention to the in-store intercom announcements before, now is a good time to start. According to Yahoo, becoming familiar with and reacting to the secret codes could potentially save lives.

The Different Types of Walmart Intercom Codes

Walmart stores in New York use many different codes to alert staff to different situations. Some of the codes are colors, numbers, letters, or word codes. Most of the codes are meant for employees but there are some color codes you need to know and listen for.

Critical Walmart Color Codes to Be Aware Of

Code White means there has been an accident or injury inside the store. Code Red means there is a fire and the number after the Code Red lets employees know what aisle the fire is located in. Code Orange means there’s a chemical spill, either inside or outside the store that requires help from employees. Code Black means there’s bad weather in the area.

Walmart Codes for Immediate Evacuation

Code Brown is really important. If you hear Code Brown on the intercom at Walmart, get out of the store as fast as you can because there is an active shooter inside the store.

Other Walmart Codes to Watch Out For

Code Green means that there is an active hostage situation in the store. If you can, call 9-1-1 and get out of the store carefully. Code Blue means there is a possible bomb threat and if you hear that, get out of the store right away.

It's not likely that any of these codes will EVER need to be used but it's good to know in the unlikely event that they do.

